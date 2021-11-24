Valley Hills Funeral Home
Marie Christine denHoed, age 88, died peacefully, surrounded by family, on November 20, 2021, in Prosser Memorial Hospital, Prosser, Washington. Marie is survived by her 6 children: Archie (Mari) denHoed of Grandview; Bill (Jill) denHoed of Grandview; Jane (John) VanWingerden of Sunnyside; Barbara (Tim) Kwekel of Grand Rapids, Michigan; Andy (Robin) denHoed of Grandview; and Andrea (Christopher) Westerbeek of Ada, Michigan: her beloved 25 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren; and her youngest brother Janus Kranendonk, of Ridderkerk, Netherlands. She was a lifelong member of the Netherlands Reformed Church.
Marie Christine Kranendonk was born in Ridderkerk, Netherlands on September 23, 1933. Sadly, her mother died when she was only 9 years old. Starting a new chapter in her life, Marie immigrated to the United States from the Netherlands in January 1955, to be with her future husband, Andrew denHoed, who had immigrated to the United states from the Netherlands in 1948. Childhood friends since age 5 in Ridderkerk, they were married in Sunnyside, Washington on July 18, 1956. They lived in Fort Lewis, Washington for 2 years, while her late husband, Andrew, served in the United States Army. Marie and her husband Andrew then returned to Grandview, where she supported and assisted him in his career as a lifelong farmer. She was also an excellent homemaker and a wonderful mother to her 6 children, and was always ready to help anyone in need in her family, community and church. Anyone who entered her home definitely left well fed!
Marie will be remembered as a caring, loving, and happy person, a welcoming host, and a devoted Christian who loved to sing both Dutch and English hymns. She will especially be remembered with much love by all of her grandchildren, who all adored her. She made each one feel so special and was a wonderful Christian example to all her children and grandchildren. She was well loved and will be missed tremendously, but we are comforted by her testimonies of her faith.
She was preceded in death by her husband Andrew, her parents, her 10 siblings, and her granddaughter, Andee Jo denHoed.
The denHoed family would like to thank the wonderful and caring staff at Prosser Memorial Hospital, and all of her caregivers who genuinely loved and cared for her in her home during the last few years of her life.
A viewing will be held Friday, November 26, at Valley Hills Funeral Chapel in Sunnyside, Washington from 5:00-7:00 pm.
The funeral service will take place on Saturday, November 27, at 10:00 am at Valley Hills Funeral Chapel. It will be followed by a graveside service at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens, Sunnyside, Washington. A time of fellowship will be held at Valley Hills Funeral Chapel after the graveside service. All are welcome to attend.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to North American General Mission-Bolivia Fund or Sunnyside Christian School.
