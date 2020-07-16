Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, and caretaker, Maribel Esquivel-Cabrera was called home to the Lord on Sunday, July 12, 2020. She was born to Luz and Benjamin Esquivel in Toppenish, WA on September 28, 1970. She was the youngest of seven children.
Maribel married Arturo Cabrera and had three sons, Arturo Jr., Saul, and Anthony Michael. Together they lived and raised their children in Toppenish, WA. Her family grew with three grandchildren, Alina Janay, Crystella Amari, and Annalicia Rose, who were her world.
Maribel worked various jobs throughout her life, but her passion was children! She was a childcare provider within the Toppenish Community for over ten years. She loved and cared for children as if they were her own and was known as “mom” to many others. Also known as Mari, she enjoyed going out and about visiting family locally and in Oregon, and desired to travel more. She loved to dance and always brought smiles to her family.
Maribel is preceded in death by her parents Luz and Benjamin Esquivel, several aunts and uncles, and other family members. Maribel is survived by her husband, Arturo Cabrera; children Arturo Jr. (Sayra), Saul, and Anthony Michael; siblings Juanita Sanchez (Joe), Bernabe Esquivel (Catalina), Esther Cienfuegos (Juan), Benjamin Esquivel II (Patricia), Jaime Esquivel (Adelina), and Ismael Esquivel.
Viewing will be on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 11:00 am - 5:00 pm and Funeral Services will be on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 11:00 am, both at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936). She will be laid to rest after the Service at Elmwood Cemetery in Toppenish, WA. Memories can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
