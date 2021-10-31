Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Marian Margaret Dixon (nee Mazur), 92, peacefully passed away October 24th, 2021, at her nursing home in Yakima, Washington. Beloved daughter of her late parents Sophie Mazur (nee Krowka) and Robert, she was born May 12th, 1929 at Chicago Hospital. She grew up with her sister, Lorraine, in Des Plaines, Illinois.
Along with her sister, Marian helped her parents run a rose farm on their property, until she attended The Chicago Art Institute for dress design in 1946. This was always a time in her life she would cherish, as art and fashion were a passion of hers throughout her life. She would then commute into the city for 10 years as a dental hygienist. Later she would meet her husband (Richard) at Northwestern University in Evanson while working in the admissions office. They would adopt their son, Dr. Douglas Dixon, and he was the joy in his mother’s life.
Marian was a devoted housewife and mother. Her faith was also very important to her throughout her life. Even when she could not physically attend Catholic Mass any longer in her later years, she would watch it on T.V.
Marian is survived by her son, Dr. Douglas Dixon. She was preceded in death by her parents Sophie Mazur (nee Krowka) and Robert Mazur, sister Lorraine Mazur and beloved cousin Joseph Zielinski.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, December 4th, 2021 at 11:00 am at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901). In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to School of the Art Institute of Chicago. Visit their website at https://www.saic.edu/donate or mail donations to 36 S. Wabash, Chicago, Illinois 60603. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
