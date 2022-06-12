Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother Marian Louise Gonzales passed away on May 11, 2022 at Living Care in Yakima, Washington at the age of 86. She was born in Yakima, Wa. on July 15, 1935.
Marian grew up on McDonald Lane in West Valley. She attended and graduated from Yakima High School in 1953. She went on to business school and was hired directly from the school to work at the Yakima Credit Bureau. Marian spent the next 25 years plus working at the Credit Bureau and ended her career handling the mortgage reporting for all of the local banks and financial institutions in the Yakima Valley.
Marian married Abraham Gonzales in 1985 in Yakima, Washington. They were together for over 35 years and shared a great love of the Lord and of life with each other and all they came into contact with.
Together they opened Budget Office Furniture and ran that business together until retirement. They were both very active in their church and with the local community.
Marian was a avid gardener she loved flowers and it would be hard to keep count of all the colorful pots she would plant each year. Another hobby of hers was to can and preserve fruits and vegetables, but I think her biggest claim to fame were the pies she would bake. She made amazing pies and said her secret was in the crust. She baked pies and cakes and cobblers for every occasion.
Marian was preceded in death by her parents James and Louise McDonald, her brothers Robert McDonald (Mary), Richard McDonald, and Phillip McDonald (Joan). She is survived by her husband Abraham Gonzales, her daughter Gayle Sali (Larry), her granddaughter Amanda Patrick, and her great-grandson Derrek Butterfield, and her nieces, and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held on June 18, 2022 at Keith and Keith Funeral Home at l p.m.
The family is very grateful to Living Care Facility and the staff for taking such good care of mom during her time there. She will forever be in our hearts and our memories.
