Valley Hills Funeral Home
Maria Trinidad Ceja Romero Gamet, 80, of Wapato, WA, passed away peacefully in her home on Jan. 12, 2021. Maria was born on Oct. 18, 1940, in La Cuestita Chavinda, Mexico, to Miguel Ceja Romero and Irene Romero Avila. She married Nomeriano Baya Gamet – she is predeceased by him.
Maria worked for Oakland University in Rochester Hills, Michigan, for many years before retiring.
She was a member of St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church and was very dedicated and attended mass weekly. She loved having yard sales on the weekends, watching her favorite tv shows, taking care of her flowers, gardening, traveling across the country and talking to all her friends at a local senior citizen community center.
Trini was such a loving, kind lady who loved her children, grandchildren, family and friends. She loved socializing and making friends all the time.
She touched the lives of everyone who met her. Trina was a warrior who fought many battles up until the Lord came and said to her “It’s time to come home.” Up until her last days, she was laughing, joking, showing her love by blowing kisses, giving hugs and her blessings. Because of her, we are the people we are today. The ache in our hearts are deep, but it’s a reminder that love never dies.
Maria is survived by her son, Nome Gamet of Wapato, WA; daughter, Nobleza and James Henson of Pontiac, MI; grandchildren: Nomeriano Jr. Gamet, Israel Henson, Noah Henson, and James Henson Jr. of Pontiac, MI, and all her nephews and nieces.
Her siblings include Maria Agbisit of Wapato, WA, Miguel Ceja of Wapato, WA, Rafael Ceja of Yakima, WA, Chavela Gonzales of Santa Ana, CA, and Josefa Ceja of Wapato, WA.
Viewing will be held Saturday, January 23, 2021, from 8 am - 11 am, at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Wapato, WA. Funeral service will start at 11 am, with burial to follow at the Reservation Memorial park in Wapato, WA.
