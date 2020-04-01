Maria Torres

Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Maria Mercedes Torres or “Meche” to close friends and family was born on December 17th, 1932 in Aguililla, Michoacán, Mexico. Meche grew up on her family farm in Michoacán where she learned many skills on how to cultivate the land and live from very simple and humble means. Meche always maintained those skills and later raised her children to appreciate the simple things in life. Meche always believed in waking up before sunrise to make dozens of homemade tortillas to feed her entire family for the day. There was never a stranger at Meche’s house. She always believed that where one person ate many more could eat as well. Meche’s door was always open to her very large family and many friends.
Meche immigrated to the United States in 1972 and first made her home in Costa Mesa, California for several years and later moved to the Yakima Valley in the early ‘80’s. Meche raised the last four of her 10 children in the Yakima Valley where the family learned to work hard in Yakima’s agriculture fields. Meche also worked for Del Monte and Snokist Growers for many years until she retired.
Meche was a very faithful parishioner of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and was very active within the church community. She also loved to wake up early in the morning and listen to Radio KDNA while she made her tortillas. Meche was one of the radio’s top fans and could often be heard calling in to request her favorite songs. Meche was also known in the ‘80’s and early ‘90’s for her activism in the local Farmworkers Union. She was often seen showing her support at area marches and rallies.
Meche was preceded in death by her husband Jesus Torres and son Constantino Torres. She is survived by her remaining nine children: Maria (Patricio) Rodriguez, Catalina (Edwviges) Moreno, Liduvina (Abran) Ferrer, Rosalia Torres, Jose (Josefina) Torres, Jovita (Trino) Cisneros, Leticia (Raul) Uriostegui, Rafael (Jael) Torres, and Jesus (Hilda) Torres, 38 grandchildren and many, many great-grandchildren.
