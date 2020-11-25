Langevin • El Paraiso Funeral Home
On the sunny day of November 15th, 2020, Maria Landa Vasquez left this Earth free of her pain and body’s limitations. Born on September 25th, 1938, in Los Nogales, Nuevo Leon, Mexico. Married to late husband, Abdon Vasquez, mother of two daughters, Veronica and Dunia, oldest sister to six siblings stretched across the United States and Mexico, a close relative to countless nieces and nephews, grandmother of two, Estasia and Sienna, and very loyal friend to many. Starting as a seamstress and florist in Mexico, she became a farmworker in the states and finally residing in Eastern Washington. After her early retirement, she continued to enjoy tending to her garden, hanging out with friends, attending church every week, and looking after her granddaughters. After moving from Quincy to Yakima, Washington, following the birth of her first granddaughter, she was very involved in their lives. Many memories and moments of her life can give a glimpse of the spirit she had, but nothing can come close to the heart she had for her family and others. At the age of 82, she continued to give and help others in any way she could. Her selflessness and compassionate soul impacted everyone she came close to, leaving numerous family members and friends with endless memories of her beautiful spirit. Heaven above gained such a beautiful and unforgettable angel who left a mark in everyone’s hearts.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In