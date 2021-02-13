Valley Hills Funeral Home
Our mother Maria Elena Garcia, known to many as “Mary Helen,” peacefully left us to be with her Heavenly Father on February 9, 2021. She was born on May 1, 1955 in Taft, Texas to Ray Elizondo and Ester Martinez and raised by Biscente Nunez Sr. and Ester Martinez.
She graduated from Granger High School in 1975. She then began a career path of nursing with Yakima Valley Farmworkers Clinic in 1983. Then went on marrying her husband Baldemar Garcia in 1984. They then welcomed two daughters, Marisela and Amanda. After working at the clinic for 15 years and having her two daughters she chose a different career path that would give her more time with her girls. She began working for the Granger School District, from where she retired after 24 years.
Mary Helen will be remembered for her beautiful smile, golden heart, and the love she had for everyone.
Mary Helen is preceded in death by her biological father Ray Elizondo, father Biscente Nunez Sr., brothers Biscente (Junior) and Juan José (Johnny) Nunez and sister Sadia Chavez.
She is survived by her husband Baldemar Garcia, daughters Marisela (Michael Salas) and Amanda (Israel Rodriguez); grandchildren Kadin Garcia, Armani and Jiovani Salas, Benjamin Garcia and Kailani Rodriguez; mother Ester Nunez, sisters Virginia (Robert) Ornelas and Diana Nunez (Omar Solis), brother Ernesto Nunez (Rosa Cervera), and numerous nephews and nieces that she loved as her own.
Viewing will be held at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Zillah on Monday, February 15, 2021 from 12 pm - 7 pm with rosary at 6 pm.
A private service will take place at Zillah Resurrection Church.
Graveside service will be at 11 am on Tuesday, February 16 at the Zillah Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In