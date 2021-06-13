Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Maria Del Rosario Ferretiz, 67 of Toppenish, Washington, was born in Tamaulipas, Matamoros, Mexico to Abede Montelango Amarillas. Maria spent most of her life caregiving. Maria worked as a nursing aide, preschool teacher and foster parent. The most important role she had was caring for her family.
Maria’s hobbies included baking, arts and crafts, sewing, exercising and spending time with her grandchildren. Maria and her late husband, Jose, enjoyed dancing to Mexican music.
She is lovingly survived by her mother Abede Montelongo-Amarillas, her children, Dora Reynoso, Jose S. Ferretiz, Angelica Ferrertiz, Erica Ferretiz, and Rose Ann Ferretiz, fifteen grandchildren, Devina, Joe, Eric, Erica, Treshaun, Virginia, Efrain Jr., Pedro, Jesse, Ahriana, Gabriel, Janessa, Laila, Brayden, and Esme; and Maria’s siblings: Juan Amarillas, Maria Amarillas, Norma Esqueda, Andy Amarillas and Maria Ruiz. She was preceded in death by her late husband, Jose S. Ferretiz, her brother, Pedro Amarillas, and her grandson, Ricardo Blakely.
Maria will be remembered for making people laugh and her big smile.
Viewing is scheduled for Wednesday, June 16, 2021, from 9:00-11:30 am with Recitation of the Rosary beginning at 11:30 am at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901). The Funeral Service will begin at 12:15 pm, also at Shaw & Sons, followed by a Graveside Service at Calvary Cemetery. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
