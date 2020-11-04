March 22, 1928 - November 1, 2020
Our beloved mother, Maria Acosta crossed over into the loving arms of the Father on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at the age of 92. She was living in Spokane, WA, and was formerly of Granger, WA. She leaves behind a large family and an even larger legacy.
Our mother was born to Jose Napoleon Aguirre (Flores) and Ramona (Vela-Vela) Aguirre on March 22, 1928 at El Capote Ranch in Hidalgo, TX. She worked in a factory as a young woman. In 1946, she met and married Vicente Acosta. The family migrated to Washington state in 1954 where they labored in the various farms in the Lower Yakima Valley and on the Washington coast.
Our mother’s life was one of strength, commitment and sacrifice. She gave birth to and raised 17 children while also working as a farm laborer, mother, and wife. She carried the family through many hardships, deaths and health issues. She lost her husband and became a widowed mom, she lost a daughter, a son and grandchildren. She also faced several strokes and heart attacks that may have impeded life for many, but she persevered and continued to help many of her children face life’s hardships and supported them in any and every way possible. She was a giver and the heart of our family. We would often see her making buñuelos and tortillas until all hours of the night and she would also be found sharing her home-made tortillas with the neighborhood children and anyone in need. With all the hardships she faced she managed to give all her children the greatest gift of all and one we will never forget, the gift and opportunity of sharing her love of Jesus Christ. She always blessed us after visits and we’re sure she prayed daily for our every need and safety at home or at church. She was our biggest fan and our biggest prayer warrior. Mom loved to worship, play the tambourine, dance, listen to joyful music, but most of all, she loved to sing. Mom was often silly, took time to laugh, and her smile was contagious. We will forever keep her in our hearts and delight in knowing she is no longer suffering here on earth, but rejoicing in heaven with loved ones, sitting beside the Savior, singing, and praising His name.
Maria Acosta is survived by her children, Santiago Acosta, John (Mary) Acosta, Vicente (Elaine) Acosta, Lupita Rodriguez, Maria (Tony) Rocha, Ramona (Carlos) Flores, Margarita Acosta, Sarah Acosta, Daniel (Carol) Acosta, Deborah Acosta Escamilla, Nora (Bernardo) Flores, Anita (Raymond) Navarro, Amada (Ernie) DeLaGarza, Hope (Roel) Solis, Gloria (Frank-Chico) Aranda and over 100 grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who she adored. She is also survived by many friends and friends of the family, as everyone was family to her. She was preceded in death by her husband, Vicente Acosta, daughter Lupita Acosta, son Jessie Acosta, grandchildren Jessie (Mousie) Acosta, Glatoria Star Aranda, Johnny Acosta, and Raquel Acosta, sons-in-law Teddy Rocha, and Frank Rodriguez, daughter-in-law Emma Acosta, her parents Jose Napoleon and Ramona Aguirre, and all of her siblings.
The graveside services will be held at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens, 7800 Van Belle Road in Sunnyside, WA on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. COVID regulations will be followed. We ask that families adhere to social distancing and wear masks.
“He Peleado la Buena Batalla, He Acabado la Carrera; He Guardado la Fe.” 2 Timoteo 4:7
