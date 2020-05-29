Keith & Keith Funeral Home
A New Angel by the Lord’s Throne
Our sweet Maria Abundiz Espíndola went to heaven on the morning of May 25th, 2020 surrounded by family at the age of 71. Maria is survived by her husband of 52 years, Eudoro Abundiz, and her daughters Nora, Maria, Trinidad, Zoila, and Clementina, as well as her sons Ramón, Audoro and Acensión. In heaven, she joins her late son Jaime. Her greatest earthly joys were her beautiful grandchildren and great grandchild; many of whom she raised as her own while providing childcare.
Due to the current circumstances, the family will hold a private viewing and burial. Memorials may be provided at www.keithandkeith.com. We ask that you keep the family in your prayers.
