Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Marguerite Oliver Wakefield passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 5th, 2020 at 95 years old. Marguerite was raised in West Seattle where she went to West Seattle High School and then joined the foreign services after World War II as an officer in Europe. She later married her husband Bill and they settled in the Seattle area to raise their 2 sons and she worked for Unigard Insurance. After they retired, they moved to Camano Island. Marguerite is preceded in death by her husband, Bill. Marguerite moved to Yakima in May 2009 and she is survived by her 2 sons, 4 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren.
Marguerite loved all animals, so in lieu of flowers, please donate to your local animal shelter in her memory c/o Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family. At the family’s request, there will be no services. Memories can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In