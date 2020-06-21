Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Margo Hillis, 78, passed peacefully Tuesday morning, June 16, 2020, at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle following a very sudden illness.
She was born in Ellensburg, WA, on June 25, 1941 to Dorothy (Schaake) and Paul Hillis. Paul was a wholesale drug salesman for McKesson and a “gem” of a guy.
Margo’s family learned very early that she was totally deaf. They made the difficult but wise choice to enroll Margo at the Washington School for the Deaf in Vancouver. She thrived there and made many lifelong friends.
Following graduation Margo lived and worked in Seattle. She returned to Yakima, where she worked for Crystal Linen (now Cintas) for 34 years before retiring in 2006.
From the time of her return to Yakima, Margo was very involved with the deaf community. In 2019 she was recognized by the Yakima Valley Association of the Deaf for “49 years of outstanding and ongoing community support,” citing her for being “a huge inspiration who has touched all of our lives.”
Margo’s other focus was her family. From childhood her favorite cousin was Marilyn (Stevens) Post, with whom she spent summers throughout their school years, and with whom she remained close lifelong. Margo also looked forward to all extended family gatherings and enjoyed sharing her doings and keeping up with everyone’s lives.
Survivors include her cousins Paul Schaake (Terri) and their children, Heather (Klemens) Hofer and Mark (Caitlin) Schaake; Sidne Schaake; Donald Schaake and his children, Jessica Brown and Michael (Danae) Schaake; Sally Kincaid and her daughters, Allison (Paulo) Gutcher, Jean (Dave) Koewler, and Leslie (Nick) Lawrence; and Marilyn Post. The most recent generation of her survivors includes Lukas, William, Henry and Flora Hofer; Kennedy, George and Andrew Schaake; Amalie and Joaquin Gutcher; Cal Koewler; and Monty Lawrence.
Margo also leaves very special friends Shirley Nelson-Gulotta and Mike Sanders, who were there for her, learned from her and loved her.
Visitation will be held at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901) on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 3:00-7:00 PM. A private family Burial will follow at Terrace Heights Memorial Park. Memories can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In