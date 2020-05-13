Keith & Keith Funeral Home
With profound sadness, we regret to announce the passing of Margie S Collins. On May 4th, 2020, God needed another angel in heaven. A proud mother of 4, a grandmother of 7, a hero in a mask to all, a foundation for many. She is unconditionally loved by her 4 kids, without a doubt. Margie is a phenomenal mother; no matter what tragedy or mayhem fell upon them because she loved them wholeheartedly. As a devoted sister she strived to raise her sister & brother, Karissa Lee & Joseph Collins. Margie had a lot of hopes and dreams she lived through her children, David, Derick, Manuel, and Amanda. Not a day went by that she did not think of them. Margie was the grandmother of 7, where she invested everything she had, focused on giving her grandbabies the best of memories to cherish forever. Margie’s first granddaughter Aalyiah, was given the nickname Nenny, Delilah is her Lala, Lillyan her Baby Love, and Sophie being Margie’s little Love Bug. Margie unconditionally loved Abby, Ariana, and her youngest grandchild, being the only boy, Nikolai. If you knew Margie at all, you would know her favorite hobby was to bake and cook with all her granddaughters; they loved making cookies and all the goodies around the holidays. She was looking forward to seeing what the future had in store for her only grandson.
The honor, integrity, and loyalty Margie lived was learned through the two most important people that she loved truly – the ones that taught her about love – her grandparents, John and Margaret Collins, who raised her. As we look at the life she lived and the good she has done, the hearts she has touched, the sacrifices she had made, and opportunities she missed, we see that it did not phase her. Margie had a vivacious personality, always made people laugh, and truly made them feel good about themselves. Margie lived without regrets and taught the lesson of loving; she always gave a helping hand. Her love lives through so many people, she took pride in all and there will always be a special place in her heart for all of her other children, even if they are not blood or they moved forward with life. Margie always considered Ana, Ariana, Briana, Melissa, Darlyn, and Andrea as her daughters. She also considered all the Leonard kids her kids. Margie loved many people, she loved deep for anyone and everyone seeking love. She always had a vast amount of new friendships on the rise. No words could even begin to compare because heaven may have gotten a little brighter, but the world sure did get a whole lot dimmer. Margie’s best friend Jaki Parker made sure Margie was never alone; those two girls after 36 years were the definition of best friends. Margie has so many people that loved her and she loved back: Alison, Bill, Frank, and so many more the list can go on and on. Margie without a doubt is loved and will be missed so dearly. More than anything, what made her happy and most grateful was to have had the privilege of experiencing a true fairy tale love story. Rescued by true love’s kiss, Margie found her knight in shining armor, her protector, but most importantly the love of her life, Daniel Ratliff. She will live through his and everyone else’s memories.
A woman that stood proud, never gave up, pushed everyone to be a better version of themselves than they were the day before. A new guardian angel received her wings and rejoined her heavenly family. If you seek comfort, just know she is watching over us from above. She lives through the trees and the wind, sings through the birds we see, and you can find the warmth of her hugs with the warmth of the sunshine rays. With a heavy heart, Rest in peace until the day we may meet again. Margie is loved and missed incredibly.
