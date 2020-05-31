Margie “Joyce” Dahm, age 83, went home to Jesus on March 10, 2020 due to pancreatic cancer. Joyce was born on May 19, 1936 in Hoquiam, WA, to Ray and Margaret Strong, of Yakima, WA.
Joyce was a devoted, loving mother, sister, and daughter. She was also a talented artist her entire life and loved to paint for herself and many others.
She is survived by her two children Barbara Gwen Schwarting and Kevin Schwarting of WA, and sister Judy Turner of Florida. Joyce is preceded in death by her parents and husband Herman Dahm of Pomeroy, WA.
Joyce recently moved from Yakima to Mill Creek, WA to start a new life in the Seattle area. Joyce is dearly loved and sorely missed.
