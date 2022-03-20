Margaret Wendt-Clinton was born to Jesse Fish Palmer and Roland Douglas Palmer on April 25, 1918 in Crawford, Nebraska. She was the 5th child born to them. All preceded her in death: Esther Nuerenberger, 80, of Spokane, Cecil Palmer, 98, of Quesnel, BC, Alice Fry, 89, of Granger, Elwood Palmer, 90, of The Dalles, Ruby Chandler, 46, of Wapato, Bonnie Palmer, 25 days, of Shelton, NB, and Laurene Sheidler, 86, of Ephrata. Granddaughters: Deana Friedrich, 2, of Granger, Sheryl Friedrich, at birth, of Granger. Nephew: Wayne Nuerenberger of Spokane. Nieces: Susan Herdrich of Selah, and Jean Mohr of Sunnyside.
She grew up on the Palmer Homestead with her brothers & sisters close to Crawford, Nebraska. Then the family moved to Lincoln, Nebraska. In Nebraska she went to a one room country school with an outhouse. They went to town and church in a horse and buggy. At 14 the family moved to Washington State on Newaukum Hill, near Napavine. While she was 16 and 17, when the hospital was short staffed, she was in charge of an entire floor of the Chehalis hospital. Margaret finished her education at Auburn Adventist Academy, graduating in 1938.
She married Wes Wendt on February 22, 1939 in Chehalis, Washington. They moved to the Yakima Valley where she lived until after she was 90. She and Wes had 5 children, 13 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and she was looking forward to a 15th. They divorced in 1968.
She remarried Jim Clinton on October 22, 1977 and divorced in 1999.
She helped Wes with auctions and fundraisers. She enjoyed singing for churches and fundraisers up and down the valley. She was a chorister at Granger until her 90s.
She worked at Upton nursing home in Grandview. She did in-home nursing care in Toppenish for Lewis’ family, senator Flannigan’s wife, Williams’ family, Davis’ family and subbed in the Coder home care & others into her 90s. After her car was hit on the way home from church she no longer drove and checked herself into the Coder Care Home. From there she moved to Quail Run in Walla Walla. Then she moved to the west side of the mountains and stayed in two different home care homes. When she broke her hip in March 2016 she moved to Linden Grove in Puyallup. Marrgaret passed away January 20, 2022 at 103.
Donations can be made to the Granger Adventist Church.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in