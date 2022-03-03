Valley Hills Funeral Home
Margaret Stillwaugh, 76, of Selah, WA passed away on February 17th, 2022. Margaret was born February 11th, 1946 in Lead Hill, Arkansas to Berria and Lucille Riddle.
Margaret’s family moved to Yakima, WA while she was young, and she grew up in the area, graduating from Davis High School in 1964. In 1965 Margaret married Jim Dimick of Yakima and together had two children, James and Dan. In 1986 Margaret married Byron Stillwaugh. Together they lived in Selah until they moved to Pensacola, FL, where they enjoyed each other’s company and having fun on the beach. After their stay in Florida, the two moved to Argyle, TX. This is where Byron and Margaret began their involvement in community service through their Methodist church. In 2016 Byron and Margaret moved back to Selah to be closer to family and friends. Margaret will be remembered for her beautiful smile, compassion, laughter and making her sassy jokes while filling up her wine glass to the rim.
Margaret is lovingly survived by her son James (Karrie) Dimick, son Dan (Valerie) Dimick, son Brett Stillwaugh, daughter Kimberli (Roger) Coburn, 10 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
Margaret is preceded in death by her husband Byron, her parents, brothers and sister.
They always say to cherish the ones you love because life isn’t promised forever, but that common saying doesn’t strike something in you until you experience it yourself. We could go on about how devastating it is that Margaret is no longer here with us, but the reality is that she will always be with us. In our memories and in our heart. Margaret and Byron never went a day without each other, and it gives our entire family peace knowing that they are together again. The love they have for each other is infinite.
They lived an amazing life full of love, laughter, travel, and adventures and that’s all that anyone could ever ask for in life. Even though you are no longer physically with us on earth, your strong love is still in our hearts, and we will forever cherish the memories and laughs.
We love you so much. On to your next adventure together.
A celebration of life will be held on March 19th, 1:00 pm at a private residence.Come share a loving memory of Margaret with friends and family. If you would like to attend, please send an email to stillwaugh@msn.com.
