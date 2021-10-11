Margaret (Peggy) Dannene St. George, 78 years old of Selah, Washington, passed away at Memorial Hospital on September 27, 2021, due to complications from a lengthy battle with Alzheimers disease.
A Celebration of Life Reception will be held on Saturday, October 16th from 1:30-4:00 PM at the Terrace Heights Grange Hall, 3701 W. Birchfield Rd., Yakima, WA 98901.
Peggy was born in Newport News, Virginia on April 11, 1943 to Mary Jane (Baldwin) and William Townsend. She grew up in California and Washington states, graduating from Queen Anne High School in Seattle, Washington.
She was married to Merv St. George on November 3, 1962. They were married for 58 years, and raised their 3 children in Selah, WA.
Peg was a very creative, kind and intelligent woman. She had a successful career in radio advertising in the Yakima Valley (KIT, KATS & KFFM) and she loved adventure, spending much of her time with family and friends. In her spare time she enjoyed sewing, painting, gardening, camping, snowmobiling and traveling to the beach and the family cabin.
Peggy is survived by: husband Merv St. George, son Tony St. George, daughter Tristy Morrison and her husband Rod, son Mark St. George and his wife Mindi, brother Jim Townsend, 6 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in