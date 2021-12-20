Margaret Parke Hale, age 99, died in her daughter’s home on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25, 2021. She was born in 1922 in Malta, ID. Preceded in death by her husband Eliphet Hale, baby daughter, brother and parents. Margaret is survived by her children Marlund (Shelly) Hale of Semi Valley, CA and Sheryl (Charles) Cook of Chattaroy, WA, 9 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends. Margaret retired in 1983 after working many years for the Selah School District as business manager. She was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Margaret was buried next to her husband in the Terrace Heights Cemetery.
