Margaret May Decker was born to Everett and Lillie Crawford on September 1, 1938, her father’s 38th birthday. She passed away peacefully on June 23, 2021, her granddaughter Emily’s 27th birthday.
Margaret spent her entire 82 years in Yakima and was always an active member of the community, serving in many social and business associations. She was a member of the Mother of Twins club, a member of the Women’s Auxiliary Yakima Eagles, a member of Insurance Women of Yakima and was once voted Insurance Woman of the Year. Margaret spent the majority of her professional life (over 50 years) working in accounting and taxes. In 1981 she opened her own accounting firm, Marge and Associates, and was a member of both state and local chapters of the Washington Association of Tax Consultants, holding offices in her local chapter. She was also a member of the Washington Association of Accountants of which she held offices in her local chapter. Margaret sold her business in 1990 but continued to work during tax season well into her retirement.
Margaret was a strong, loving, and independent spirit who was happiest spending time at her cabin on Goose Prairie surrounded by National Forest land. She loved the peace and beauty of the mountains and her family has many fond memories of her there.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, her brother James Crawford and her sisters Fern Hennessy and Wilma Collins.
She is survived by her 3 sons and their wives: Dennis and Jolene Choate of Yakima, Douglas and Nancy Choate of Yakima, and David and Cindy Choate of Gig Harbor, her brother Robert Crawford of Selah and her sister Norma Friberg of Spokane, her 5 grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Justin Choate of Yakima, Elizabeth Norman of Peoria, AZ, Emily Choate of Tacoma, and Jacob Choate of Gig Harbor, as well as her 2 great-grandchildren Knox and Lorelei Norman of Peoria, AZ.
Memorial Services will be held at Keith & Keith Funeral Home in Yakima at 11:00 am on July 30, 2021.
