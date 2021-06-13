Margaret M. Nelson

Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Margaret Mae (Dillard) Nelson passed away June 1, 2021 after a long struggle with dementia and breast cancer. Maggie was born in Wichita Falls, Texas on June 22, 1931 to Walter C. and Ola Dillard. She was one of four children: Helen, Walter, Maggie and Nancy.
Growing up in Wichita Falls, Texas on the family farm with trips to the large ranch the family owned in Anarene, Texas, involved lots of time with and on horses, wrangling or chasing cows, and seemingly many hijinks. She was a Water Safety Instructor and lifeguard at the local pool and was an Instructor in the Girls Club. She also traveled around the area with a mounted horse square-dance troop.
While lifeguarding at the pool she caught the eye of a handsome Air Force instructor, Chuck Nelson. They and their friends enjoyed dancing, roller skating, swimming, and lots of activities at the family farm and ranch. Maggie and Chuck married and had one daughter, Nancy Karen, and upon Chuck getting out of the service moved to Yakima where his family had orchards and a small apple packing warehouse.
Maggie worked in the fruit industry as an apple packer for many years, ending that career at Larson Fruit in Selah. After retiring from packing fruit she and a neighbor started a small screen printing business and printed shirts and hats for years. They printed many thousands of shirts, especially for the Vintiques car club in which they were extremely active.
Maggie and Chuck loved to be involved and were active participants in the Vintiques and the Apple Rovers RV Club, traveled to car shows, and loved traveling to Arizona in their RV for the winter. They had lots of fun riding around in their 1930 Chevrolet or Model T and were delighted to give rides to family or friends. Maggie was the volunteer of the year for the Battered Women’s Shelter, was a volunteer 4-H leader when Karen was young and was one of the founders of the 4-H Horse Training School and Show that still continues. Maggie continued her lifelong love of horses and had a horse and buggy she would hitch up and take people for rides.
Maggie and Chuck were married for 64 years. One of their greatest delights was time with family. Whether it was hosting everyone with homemade ice cream, camping, trips to the ocean or just going out for breakfast; they loved family time.
Maggie is survived by her daughter Karen (Randy), grandchildren Breann Speer and Jeff Dean (Kari), great-grandchildren Payten Dean, Shane Dean, Taylor Speer, Gracie Speer, Carli Speer and Trevor Speer. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Chuck, her sister Helen and brother Walter.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, June 16th at 1:00 p.m. at Keith and Keith Funeral Home, 902 W. Yakima Ave., with interment following at West Hill Memorial Park at 11800 Douglas Road in Yakima. A memorial gathering will be held immediately following at Karen and Randy Allen’s home. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.keithandkeith.com.
