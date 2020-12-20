Margaret Louise Roush

Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
MARGE was a friend to all who met her. She was generous with her time, talent and treasure! She loved people and would give you the shirt off her back if her kids didn’t need it!
Margaret Louise Firth was born in Dayton Ohio to George and Maxine Hill Firth on November 30, 1938. She had a lot of fun during her growing up years with her grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins in Elk River, Boville and Orofino, Idaho. Mom was an only child but had lots of great memories with all those cousins on her mom’s side of the family!
Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the light of her life! Mom had 4 kids and one additional kid that found a special place in her heart. She loved her kids, grandkids and great-grandkids who nicknamed her GiGi. She loved to hear them call her by that name! She is survived by: daughter Brenda Brink (Mel), grandchildren Jason Brink (Autumn), great grands Bazil and Charlotte, Trevor Brink, Jared Brink (Shari), great grands Natalie and Brodie; daughter Tammy Pilkinton (Ron), grandchildren Kayla Helleson (Erik) and great grands Harper and Hallie, Cassie Williams (Jim); son Darren Martin (Tina), grandchild Kori Martin; son Dale Martin (JoEllen), grandchildren Tyson Martin (Lana) and Roslyn Martin; special family member Jon Davis (Tina) and grandchild Amanda and great grands Tucker and Wyatt.
Marge had many talents that she used to show love to her children; rodeo outfits and Halloween costumes that were the best in town! She was a Campfire leader and had an impact on so many young ladies in Tonasket. She would pack incredible lunches and make the best cookies and candies! She loved puzzles, sewing, crocheting, watching Jeopardy and Perry Mason, playing WORDS with Friends, and a good cribbage game with anyone who would play her!
She was an amazing lady that loved in a deep and caring way. She had a laugh that could make you laugh and a sense of humor second to none. She overcame many obstacles to raise her children and give them a chance at success. She had an incredible work ethic melded with a compassionate heart. Many of the students from Republic High School remember Marge for her big heart as she always had time to brighten their day!
Marge was cared for in the home of her daughter Brenda and son-in-law Mel along with Brenda’s sister Tammy Pilkinton until her passing. We are grateful for the opportunity to love and serve her through her journey with ovarian cancer. We would like to thank the Hospice team of Astria. Thank you for your love, expertise and servanthood with the knowledge to help us to be able to care for Mom at home.
Graveside Services will be held at Republic Cemetery in Republic, WA on Saturday, December 19, 2020, where Marge will be interred near her husband Floyd Roush and her mother Maxine King. There will be a Celebration of Life for her next summer in Republic. We will publish it when we are able to gather. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
Mom, we love you and will miss you every day. We look forward to the day that we will be together again.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In