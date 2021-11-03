September 29, 1953 - October 21, 2021
Margaret Lord was born in Twin Falls, Idaho, September 29, 1953. Three years later, the family moved to Yakima, WA, where she grew up with her four younger siblings. Hers was a politically aware household that opposed the Vietnam War and demonstrated for farm workers and the Civil Rights Movement. Margaret very early developed the sense of justice and empathy for the oppressed she held for life. She graduated from Davis High School and attended Yakima Valley College and Central Washington University, majoring in Early Childhood Education.
Margaret’s career was devoted to young children. She worked in day cares in Bellingham, WA, and Eugene, OR, before moving to Seattle, where she became something of a legend as a day care teacher. She understood that the early years of childhood are critical. The lack of adequate funding for child care and early childhood education frustrated her.
Her last position before illness forced her retirement was with Parent Trust for Washington, where she managed a help line for parents. She drew on all her skills and knowledge to offer sage advice and reassurance to worried parents.
Margaret could make her voice heard for her beliefs, and she was also a good listener and confidante. She enjoyed good gossip and was current on the latest political and world news. She loved talking with family and with close friends, many dating from high school and college.
She was preceded in death by her father, Richard Lord. She is survived by her mother, Mary Jean Lord, her siblings David C. Lord (Laurie Holscher), Catherine Lord (Ronald Z. Adams), Evelyn Lord, and Roberta Lord, and by her extended family of cousins, nieces and nephews.
Her family will hold her always in their hearts and will celebrate her life with favorite stories and laughter.
For those wishing to make a contribution in memory of Margaret, the family suggests Parent Trust for Washington Children: https://www.parenttrust.org.
