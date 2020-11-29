Margaret Joann Bargelt has been reunited in heaven with her parents, husband, son and every dog she has ever had because as she said, “All dogs go to heaven.” Joann, age 84, passed away on November 24, 2020. She was born on February 26, 1936 in Tacoma, WA, to parents Michael and Johanna McDonough. She attended Aquinas Academy where she was Valedictorian and then the University of Puget Sound where she graduated with a Bachelor of Education degree in 1959. She married Jim Bargelt in 1961 and had two children, Jamie and Jennifer.
Joann worked for over 39 years as a teacher in the Tacoma School District, including many years as an English teacher at Wilson High School. After retirement in 2008, she lived in Lakewood, WA until moving to Fieldstone OrchardWest in Yakima in 2018.
In her retirement, Joann enjoyed researching her Irish heritage. She also enjoyed gardening, reading, and spending time with her family. She always had a family dog, starting with Toto in 1940 and ending with Crash in 2018 with many dogs in between. She enjoyed visits from her grand-dog Winston in Yakima.
Joann is survived by her sister Mary K. Williams and her daughter Jennifer Bliesner (Terry) and grandchildren Katie and Aiden. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Jim and son Jamie Bargelt.
The family would like to thank the staff at Fieldstone and Memorial Hospice for their excellent care and support.
At her request, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to support the academic scholarship program with Yakima Rotary Charities at PO Box 464, Yakima, WA 98907 or by calling (509) 452-8332.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In