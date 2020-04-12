Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Margaret Faye Johnson, age 81, of Union Gap, passed away Monday morning, March 2, 2020, with family by her side at Cottage in the Meadow, Yakima, WA.
She was born May 11, 1938, in Ceredo, WV, and daughter of the late Wallace R. Billups and late Ruth and Maurice Gilliam.
Margaret was preceded in death by her loving husband of nearly 40 years, Gordon Johnson; her son, Stephen Daniel; two brothers, Bill Billups and Chuck Billups; and two sisters, Lydia Walker and Bonnie Brown.
Margaret went by many names: Marge, Ma, Mom, Aunt Marg, and Mamaw as she was called by her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mamaw worked various jobs throughout her life, which included being a barber, roadside construction flagger, and a fruit packer. But by far and away her most successful endeavor was being a fun and loving grandmother to all children. She loved kids and loved to spoil them with her homemade fudge, cookies, favorite candies, and household staple, Pepsi. You were ensured a good sugar rush and a warm tight squeeze if visiting Mamaw’s house.
Marge was a loyal Seahawks fan, an avid reader, took pleasure in baking massive amounts of rolls for family holidays, and occasionally enjoyed trying her luck with a few scratchers or at a casino. You could say that she was lucky. She could spot a four-leaved clover walking through the yard or turn a few bucks into a few more at a casino. No matter how you knew Marge or your relation to her, you knew her as fun; and we were all lucky to have her. She will always be remembered for her shameless sense of humor, her amazing ability to hush and comfort a baby like magic, and for the many silly songs she would sing to ensure that her house was full of laughter and smiles.
Margaret is survived by four daughters and four sons-in-law, Joetta and Bruce Rupert of Kennewick, Ronda and Austin Walters of Yakima, Lynn and John Richter of Yakima, and Janell and Cooper Broers of Yakima; and step-daughter and her husband, Tani and Pat Keef of Kennewick. She also leaves behind several grandchildren, Autumn, Beau, Zachary, Amy S., DeeDee, Samantha, Amy, Megan, Shawn, Jenifer, Bailey, Oakley, Cortney, Andrew, and her youngest and dearest grandchild, Colbie Jai. She will also be deeply missed by her several great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
With extreme gratitude, we want to give a special thanks to the wonderful nurses and staff at Cottage in the Meadow for providing a peaceful setting and taking such special care of Mom while transitioning and keeping her dignity intact as she passed.
In lieu of funeral services, the family has chosen to honor Marge privately. A family reunion in honor of Mom will take place at a later date, however, her Facebook page will remain open and all are welcome to post memories and final words to her there as well as on her memorial page at www.brooksidefuneral.com. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family.
