Margaret “Diane” Roe (Nash) passed away peacefully on May 2, 2021. She was born July 21, 1938 in Hood River, Oregon to Jim and Fern Downing. She was the eldest of two children. Growing up with her younger brother Tom in Hood River, Oregon, she attended Y East High School and graduated in 1954. Diane had a resilient spirit and a loving heart. She devoted her early years to raising three boys while working part time and never missing a baseball or football game. She was the best that a mother could be. She was an avid bowler and she spent many hours knitting and crocheting, and liked putting puzzles together. Diane is survived by her brother Tom Downing of Portland, Oregon, her ex husband Boyd Nash, three sons, Mike (Cossette), Dennis Nash, and Doug (Audrey), nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her father Jim Downing, her mother Fern Downing (Kyle), Elman Roe and her sister in law Sally Downing. The family would like to thank the nurses and caregivers at Chandler House for helping her. No memorial service is planned. The family will gather for a celebration of her life at ITEC on May 29th, 11:00 AM- 2:00 PM.
LOCAL FLORISTS
FUNERAL HOMES AND SERVICES
- Brookside Funeral Home
- Colonial Funeral Home
- Keith & Keith Funeral Home
- Langevin - El Paraíso Funeral Home
- Merritt Funeral Home
- Midstate Monuments
- Prosser Funeral Home
- Shaw and Sons Funeral Directors
- Smith Funeral Homes & Crematory
- Steward & Williams Tribute & Cremation Center
- Terrace Heights Memorial Park
- Valley Hills Funeral Home
- West Hills Memorial Park
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In