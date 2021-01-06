Valley Hills Funeral Home
Margaret Cole of Wapato was born on July 30th, 1945 and went to be with our Lord and Savior on December 31st, 2020 at the age of 75.
She was one of 5 children born to Archie and Pearl Kenney. She met and married Ronald Cole in Mead, Oklahoma on September 13th, 1963. They were blessed with 6 children, 15 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.
Margaret was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend and was an active member of the First Baptist Church in Wapato. She had a strong faith in God and enjoyed spending time watching her family and friends grow in their faith. She was most happy when surrounded by her family and friends. She built strong relationships with all those she loved and always had time for a phone call or a visit. Margaret enjoyed attending events for her grandchildren and was always one of their biggest cheerleaders. She loved being a part of her children and grandchildren’s lives and watching them grow up. Margaret had a heart of gold and always put others needs before her own.
Margaret is survived by her sisters Pat Hunter and Laverne Bradley, brother Gary (Donna) Kenney; sons Ronald (Tammy) Cole, David (Tracy) Cole, and Brian (Melinda) Cole, daughters Susan (Allen) Brandt, Cynthia (Todd) Cochran, and Jennifer (James) Garner; grandchildren Terrell Cole, Anthony (Amanda) Cole, Matthew Cole, Philip (Taylor) Cole, Simeon Snoddy Cole, Jered (Adalis) Garner, Jessica Garner, Anthony Souza, Jordan Garner, Paige, Presley & Gracee Cole, Travis (Cecilee) Cochran, Mark (Ashton) McDaniel, Ayla Bowman, Hunter Cole, Azmarie Cole, Crystal (John) Armstrong, Ty, Josh & Brady Purdy; great-grandchildren Anthony & Leo Armstrong, Ruth Ann McDaniel, Rebecca, Alexis, Philip Jr. (PJ), Bella, Kaylee, Matthew Jr., Marcus & Zoey Cole; her very good friends Junior & Aloma York and countless other relatives including Mark (Laura) McDaniel, Dan, Brad, Lukus & Kane.
She was preceded in death by her husband Ronald Cole Sr., her brother Richard Dale Kenney, her parents Archie & Pearl Kenney and grandson Nathan Voyles.
Funeral Services will be held for family and close family friends at 9:30 am on Saturday, January 9th, 2020 at the First Baptist Church in Wapato. Burial will follow at the Wapato Reservation Cemetery. A viewing will be on Friday, January 8th, 2020 at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Wapato from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.valleyhillsfh.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to The First Baptist Church in Wapato or a charity of your choice.
