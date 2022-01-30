Margaret Adams

Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Margaret “Maggie” Adams passed away on December 16, 2021 at the age of 86, in Yakima, Washington. She was born to Kimsey and Harriett Chastain on June 2, 1935 in Rossville, Georgia. Despite the debilitating effects of multiple strokes late in life she rallied mightily surrounded by friends and family with her famous southern drawl shining through at the end as if she was “fixin to turn 18 agin.”
After graduating from Rossville High School Maggie worked as an operator for Ma Bell. Maggie then relocated to Yakima, Washington and had 3 children from her first marriage: 1 daughter and 2 sons. Later in life, while still in Yakima, Maggie worked for Pacific Power & Light where she met her future husband, Ed Adams. Ed and Maggie continued working at PP&L until retirement and were married for 35 years.
Ed and Maggie loved traveling and were constantly on the road throughout the continental United States. They made many friends in the RV circuit and may have set a record for purchasing more motor homes than any other couple on earth. During this time of travel, Maggie was overjoyed to reconnect with her 2 half-sisters: Sandra Lewis and Charlotte Gooden. Frequent visits with relatives in the deep south led to a renewed sense of her southern roots.
Maggie was preceded in death by her spouse, Ed Adams, her brother, Thomas Chastain and her niece Margaret Ann Chastain. She leaves her daughter, Karen Irwin and her husband Ken; son Bryan Forbes and his wife Priscila, son Stuart Forbes and his wife Alice, stepsons Flynn Adams and David Adams, 10 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Shepherd’s Gate and all their staff for taking such great care of Maggie, making her last days comfortable and happy. A memorial service will be hosted on June 4, 2022 at Keith and Keith Funeral Home in Yakima, Washington.
