Mardonio Hernández Vázquez was born on December 23, 1942 in Atlixtac, Guerrero, Mexico. He passed away on November 14, 2020 in Iguala, Guerrero, Mexico. He was the fourth child of Francisco Hernández and Carlota Vázquez. At the age of 17, Mardonio came to the United States for the first time. Mardonio worked in agriculture and was a migrant worker throughout Washington. Mardonio enjoyed reading the Bible and listening to sermons. His favorite Bible verse was Psalm 92. In his spare time, he enjoyed tending to his garden and grew vegetables, papalos, mangoes and limes. At the age of 20, he married his wife Concepción Flores. Together, they laid roots in Yakima, WA where most of their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren live. Mardonio and Concepción had seven children: Bertín (Enriqueta), Fidelina (Mario), Reyna (Andrés), Lourdes (Bertín), Norma, Elizabeth, and Maribel (Marco Antonio). Together they leave 23 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and one great-grandson on the way. Mardonio is survived by two sisters, Guadalupe and Aurea Hernández. He was preceded in death by his wife, Concepción Hernández Flores, his siblings, Godefredo, Tito and Rosa Hernández and granddaughter Brenda Bravo. Mardonio was buried in Atlixtac, Guerrero on November 14, 2020. A private service was officiated by Rev. Trinidad Gutiérrez at Templo Emanuel in Yakima, WA.
His grandkids will miss hearing “Papá Mardonio” call them by the distinct nicknames he gave each one of them, eat his delicious homemade flan, and receive advice from him.
Mardonio Hernández Vázquez nació el día 23 de diciembre del 1942 en Atlixtac, Guerrero, Mexico. Murió el 14 de noviembre del 2020 en Iguala, Guerrero, Mexico. Él fue el cuarto hijo de Francisco Hernández y Carlota Vázquez. A la edad de 17 años, Mardonio vino a los Estados Unidos por primera vez. Mardonio se dedicó a la agricultura y trabajo en varios ranchos en el estado de Washington. Mardonio disfrutaba leer La Biblia y escuchar predicaciones. Su pasaje favorito fue el Salmo 92. En su tiempo libre, le gustaba sembrar en su jardín, ya sea milpa, papalos, mangos o limones. A los 20 años Mardonio se casó con su esposa, Concepción Flores. Juntos establecieron raíces en Yakima, WA donde la mayoría de sus hijos, nietos y bisnietos aún viven. Mardonio y Concepción tuvieron siete hijos: Bertín (Enriqueta), Fidelina (Mario), Reyna (Andrés), Lourdes (Bertín), Norma, Elizabeth, y Maribel (Marco Antonio). Juntos dejan una descendencia de 23 nietos, 18 bisnietos y un bisnieto en camino. A Mardonio le sobreviven dos hermanas, Guadalupe y Aurea Hernández. Su esposa, Concepción Hernandez Flores, hermanos, Godefredo, Tito y Rosa Hernández y nieta Brenda Bravo fallecieron antes que él.
“Bueno es alabarte, oh Jehová, y cantar salmos a tu nombre, oh Altísimo; anunciar por la mañana tu misericordia, y tu fidelidad cada noche.”
Mardonio fue enterrado en Atlixta, Guerrero, Mexico y un servicio privado fue realizado por el Rev. Trinidad Gutiérrez en Templo Emanuel.
Sus nietos van extrañar que “Papá Mardonio” los llamé por el apodo distinto que le dio a cada uno, comer su rico flan, y escuchar sus consejos. Que en paz descanse Papá Mardonio.
