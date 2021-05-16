Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Mardella M. Jaussaud, aged 96, died peacefully May 11, 2021. She was a lady of deep and abiding faith and went to meet her Lord with a happy heart. She was born June 21, 1924 in Saginaw, Michigan to James Wilfred Taylor and Amerritta Oka White. Her brother, Wilfred, and twin sisters, who died in infancy, preceded her in death.
Mardella was a World War II veteran and was proud that she could serve her county in the WAVES. She was a convert to the Catholic Church, a member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, and Eucharist minister at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. She was also a member of the Disabled American Veterans, a charter member of the memorial organization, Women in Military Service for America, and a volunteer with the Retired Senior Volunteer Program in Yakima. Her marriage to Remie Jaussaud ended in divorce.
She is survived by four daughters, Renee Jaussaud, Cheri Padgett (Clayton), Michelle Simpson (James) and Nina Schweikart (Grant), seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by many special friends.
Viewing will be held on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 from 3:00-7:00 pm with a Recitation of the Holy Rosary beginning at 6:00 pm at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901). Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 10:00 am at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Interment at Calvary Cemetery will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Mardella’s name and sent in care of Shaw & Sons Funeral Home, who is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
