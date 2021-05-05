Marcus Estes Purdom entered this world on September 13, 1970 as a little 4lb 3oz preemie, to Chris and Kathy Purdom. Mark carried the Estes name in honor of his grandfather, Milburn (Bus) Estes.
He loved spending time with his grandparents and was especially close to Grandma Elsie.
Mark is survived by his parents and his younger brother Tyson, who loved him and was very protective over him; his mother Kathy was an incredibly special person in his life, they were a team.
Mark graduated from Davis High School and lettered in four sports of which basketball was his favorite, he was always proud to wear his letterman jacket. Mark loved being in the Special Olympics, where he received awards in many of the events.
Mark enjoyed dancing with the girls at the school dances. He loved to laugh and had a great sense of humor. Mark enjoyed his job at Taco Bell and one of the high points in his life was a trip to Disneyland. He took many pictures to enjoy later.
Mark loved Jesus and always wanted to go to heaven to see Him, especially after his grandmother Elsie went there. He faithfully attended The First United Pentecostal Church most of his life, where Uncle Danny and Aunt Wanda were his pastors. Mark was loved by a large family and was called “Markie” by most. He joins many family members, in heaven, including his grandfather J.C. Purdom.
The family would like to thank The Community Living staff for your kindness and for providing such great care for Mark, they would especially like to Janet his Case Worker and friend for 15 years and his Case Manager Marie Castillo for over 17 years.
A celebration of Mark’s life will be Saturday May 8th, 1:00 pm, at Breakthrough Church. Interment will be at West Hills Memorial Park, beside many of his family members.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In