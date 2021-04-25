Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Marcia McIntyre Swedin passed away peacefully at home on April 18, 2021 with family by her side. Her death came after a short bout with cancer. Marcia was born in St. John, Wash. on July 21, 1934 to JR Douglas and Genevieve (Green) McIntyre. She was raised in Yakima, graduated from Yakima High School, and attended the University of Washington, where she was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority.
In 1957, she married Bert Swedin. They had a wonderful marriage that lasted 45 years. They raised four outstanding boys who brought immense joy to Marcia’s life up until her final days: Kjell, Aron (deceased), Stefen, and Christopher.
Marcia was grateful to find love again after Bert’s passing in 2002. She shared five incredible years with Franklin Hampson until he passed away. She was then blessed with a loving eight-and-a-half year relationship in Richard Morgan until his death in 2018. Marcia felt extremely supported and loved by the families of both Frank and Dick.
Marcia was beautiful inside and out. She had a zest for life that included enjoying extensive travels around the world. She was a terrific cook and hostess, an avid reader, and a dedicated community volunteer.
One of Marcia’s greatest joys came from relationships with her cherished friends. The “bridge club” of 50-plus years provided untold laughs and memories with many of her dearest friends.
Marcia is survived by her children - Kjell (Laurie) Swedin, Seattle; Stefen (Susannah) Swedin, Seattle; and Christopher (Julie) Swedin, Selah; her sister Jannie (Peter) Werle; Doug (Linda) McIntyre; her grandchildren Britta, Lee, Nicholas, Anna, and Eric; and several adored nieces and nephews.
Marcia was preceded in death by her beloved son, Aron, her husband Bert Swedin, and her parents JR Douglas and Genevieve McIntyre.
Details on a service to commemorate Marcia’s life will be forthcoming. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials may be made to Hospice via The Memorial Foundation.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Keith and Keith Funeral Home.
