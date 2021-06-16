Marcia Jean Ice passed away peacefully in her home on June 9, 2021. Her strength, spirit, and sense of humor will remain with us forever. Marcia was born September 10, 1944, the middle child of Gordon & Marian Stewart, and was raised in the Yakima Valley. Marcia graduated from West Valley High School and was a member of the royalty. Marcia was also a horse lover and participated in Appleland Cowgirls Drill Team. She showed horses in 4-H with Slick Chick and won several ribbons.
Marcia went on to raise her family in Yakima having three children, Nikki, Cari, and Tyler. Marcia retired from the Yakima Valley School and loved working with the clients. Marcia continued to work in the fruit packaging facilities in the valley to fill her time in retirement. Marcia was extremely artistic & enjoyed her crafts, supplying Yakima with plenty of Artesian Dolls.
Marcia was preceded in death by her parents Gordon & Marian Stewart, and son, Tyler Hammermeister. She is survived by daughters Nikki (George) Calfrobe & Cari (Martijn) Braun; two sisters, Linda (George) Steigleder & Nancy Lutz, ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
