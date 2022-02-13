Marcella Lena Whitish

Valley Hills Funeral Home
It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of our Mother on to her final journey on Jan. 30, 2022. Mom started her journey of life on May 10, 1926, in Hague, North Dakota, where she was born to George and Julia Wentz.
She spent her early childhood on the family farm in Bowdle, South Dakota, the oldest of 6 siblings. The family moved to Yakima in 1935, where mom attended St. Paul School and graduated from St. Joseph Academy. She worked for the Yakima City Creamery, where she met and then married Delbert Whitish in 1947.
Their first son was born in 1950 and in 1951 they moved to Honolulu, HI when dad was called back into the Navy, where he was stationed. After his tour of duty they moved to Seattle where they added to the family with another son and three daughters. In 1960, they moved back to Yakima. Mom worked for KNDO-TV where she spent many years doing a job she loved. In retirement, Mom and Dad traveled extensively throughout the USA and Canada in their motor home until Dad’s death in 2014.
Mom was very active with Holy Family Church and never missed her daily walks.
Mom is survived by daughters Linda (Tom) Yeager of Cle Elum, Pam (Leonard) Wells of Dateland AZ, Larry (Leanne) Whitish of Yakima, sisters Minnie Lizotte and Cheri (Dick) Allen, 7 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews. Mom was preceded in death by her husband Delbert, son Tom and daughter Diane Garver.
A mass and memorial service will be held at Holy Family Parish (5315 Tieton Dr.) on March 12, 2022, starting at 10 am. Please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
