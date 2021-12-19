Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Marcelino Gonzalez, 68, of Yakima, WA was born on November 12, 1953 in Las Mezas Tepalcatepec, Michoacán, Mexico to Primitivo and Lucinda Mendoza Gonzalez. He came to Washington over 40 years ago and established roots. Marcelino worked in the Yakima Valley first as a farm worker then later in life for Washington Fruit as a general laborer. Marcelino loved life and family. He was esteemed by many. Loved and cherished by those that surrounded him. Marcelino was a simple humble man and lived the same. He is survived by two daughters, Sandra and Mariela Gonzalez and several grandchildren, along with many brothers and sisters.
A time for a final visitation will be held on Saturday 12/18, from 12-4 PM at Keith and Keith Funeral Home, and again on Monday 12/20 from 4-8 also at the funeral home with a rosary to be prayed at 6:00 on Monday. Mass of Christian burial will be said on Tuesday 12/21 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Yakima with burial to follow at Terrace Heights Memorial Park. To leave a note for the family please visit keithandkeith.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in