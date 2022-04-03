Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Marcelina Chavis, age 72, passed away peacefully on March 29, 2022. She was born on April 26, 1949, in La Joya, Texas to the late Maria and Thomas Lemus Sr.
Marcelina led a fulfilling career supporting the growth and development of children through EPIC for many years prior to retiring in 2010. Marcelina, affectionately known as Marce, was known for her love of music, dancing, cooking, and collecting of all things — especially her Coca-Cola products. Visiting Marce too early on a weekend morning would guarantee a show of oldies music blasting through the house while she danced as she cooked her famous breakfast, papas and eggs.
If you ever had the pleasure of accompanying Marce on a walk or hike, she was known to collect rocks until her pockets were full, no matter the weight. In a way, this is how she chose to live her life; when life tried to weigh her down, she chose to persist with a smile on her face and a heart full of love truly embodying strength in every capacity of the word.
Above all, Marce truly valued and cherished time with her family. Whether it was a phone call, movie outing, or lunch date; she was sure to brighten your day with her humor and wit. Recently, she was elated to welcome the fourth generation of her family with the additions of her great-granddaughters.
Marcelina is preceded in death by her husband Daniel Chavis Sr. and siblings, Maria “Nena” Tapia and Santiago Lemus. She is survived by her four children: Renee Santoyo, Daniel Chavis Jr., Veronica YellowOwl, and Jaime Chavis; four grandchildren: Carlos Ochoa, Alexia Chavis, Jaime Chavis Jr., and Samuel Mendez; three great-grandchildren: Evelyn, Hazel, and Jade; and siblings: Maria Jackson, Ernesto Lemus, Maria Jackson, Tommy Lemus, Anna Rodriguez, and Mary “Martha” Lemus.
Viewing is scheduled for Sunday, April 3, 2022 from 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936). A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, April 4, 2022 at 12:00 pm, also at Brookside. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
