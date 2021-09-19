Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Marc James Frank, 53, passed away Tuesday, September 14, 2021. Marc was born on June 21, 1968 to James and Barbara Frank in Yakima, Washington.
He is preceded in death by his father, James Frank. He is survived by his wife, Traci Frank, his two sons, Jaxon (Hillary) and Wyatt, and his daughter Kodi Rae. He is also survived by his mother, Barbara Frank and two brothers, Todd (Mary) and Brian (Nicole) Frank, grandmother Dorothy Heide, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Marc was a generous, loving man and enjoyed spending quality time with his family. He loved people and his door was always open. Marc was an amazing father, loving son and brother and many people’s best friend. He will always be remembered as a kind, funny, genuine and supportive man. Those close to Marc share the same hope of a resurrection promised by Jehovah God as he did. (Revelation 21:3,4)
A Memorial Service will be held via zoom on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 4:00 pm. Zoom Code: 873 5307 9349. Zoom Password: Frank2021--. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in