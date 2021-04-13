Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Manuel Rodriguez was one of 14 children and born in Jalisco, Mexico in 1971. He lived and loved most of his entire life in Yakima, WA, proudly obtaining his citizenship. He was a fitness advocate and enjoyed working out as much as possible. He was full of life until suddenly he tested positive for covid. His son rushed across the country from his Army base in New York, as well as his daughter, who was across the world in her Air Force base in South Korea. Unfortunately, he lost his long and hard 3-month battle with covid. On March 29, 2021 in San Diego, CA God brought him home.
Viewing is scheduled for Tuesday, April 13, 2021 from 3:00-7:00 pm at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901). Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at 10:00 am at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, followed by burial at Terrace Heights Memorial Park. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
