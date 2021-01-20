Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Manuel Rodriguez Tamez was born July 9, 1933 in Hacienda Las Anacuas, General Terán, Nuevo León, Mexico. He was born to parents Catarina Rodriguez and Manuel Tamez. He was raised on an orange and avocado orchard where he developed many skills that would help him later in life. In 1953, at the age of 20, he met the love of his life Estella Paz Moreno. She was barefoot working in a cotton field, and he was passing by on his black horse. He could not take his eyes off her. Their love grew quickly from there through secretly delivered handwritten letters. They married February 23, 1954 and throughout the years were blessed with ten children. They built a life in the United States that was built on hard-work. Manuel worked tirelessly to provide for his family.
Manuel’s life has been a constant display of dedication to his family. He made the most of each day to provide what was needed by his family. He has lived an honest life doing honest work. For many years, each summer he worked from sunrise through each afternoon and then went straight to his swing shift. Witnessing these long days of laborious work instilled a strong work ethic in his children. Manuel truly led by example and taught his children through his actions. Each child has a piece of him that is displayed through their own ambition. Just by being in his presence, determination was ingrained into his children.
He built a beautiful legacy showing the power of capitalizing on opportunity. He had a heart of gold that made all who came near feel his special love. Seeing his loved ones happy was so important to Manuel. Even those who did not share the same language as Manuel, learned his language of love that was always present in his actions. He formed a steady marriage which laid out the blueprints for a blossoming family. Manuel is preceded in death by his daughter, Yolanda Tamez Enfield and two of his sons, Jose Tamez and Robert Tamez.
Manuel is survived by his spouse, Estella Tamez and children, Frank (Penny) Tamez, Ted (Kelli) Tamez, Marilu (Reyes) Tamez Garcia, Gary Tamez, Letty Tamez, Nora Tamez, Mara (David) Stattner, Derek Tamez and daughter-in-law Mary L. Tamez as well as twenty-one grandchildren, thirty-three great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren with an additional three on the way. This big family is all so thankful for the time they had with Manuel, the laughs they shared with him, and the lessons they have learned from him.
Manuel’s life holds many lessons which are now his legacy. Manuel was often described as an angel on earth. He was able to show intense and genuine love through just a single look. He will be remembered for his eyes that were always kind, hands that were always giving, and body that was always in motion. Manuel had a deep love for music and dance. His life was like his dancing; he had the ability to strike awe in others, hold a beautiful rhythm, be energized, and put a smile on the faces of those watching. The music that played to Manuel’s life came to an end this year. His body came to a rest and his soul left this earth on January 9, 2021. He passed away peacefully in his home and surrounded by many of his children. His job here on this earth is done and he is now reunited with those who have passed before him. The legacy he leaves behind will be kept for eternity through his family. ¡Viva Nuevo León!
A Vigil will be held on Thursday, January 21, 2021 from 12:00-6:00 pm at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936). A Funeral Service will be held Friday, January 22, 2021 at 11:00 am at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Moxee, WA. Flowers can be sent to Brookside Funeral Home who is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In