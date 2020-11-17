Valley Hills Funeral Home
On November 13, 2020, Manuel J. Riojas, 83, of Toppenish, Washington, passed away at his home peacefully surrounded by his family. He was born in Eagle Pass, Texas to Cayetano and Maria Riojas, the fifth of their six children.
For over 60 years, Dad was an entrepreneur in Toppenish while he provided for his growing family. Over the years he touched so many lives with the various divisions of the family trucking business. To further expand the business, he developed a new division that enabled him to teach others instead of taking his opportunity to settle down.
Manuel is survived by his loving wife, Darlene of 63 years, his six children, Rick (Maria), Ciss, Tony (Heidi), Larry (Jeni), James (Shawn), and Claudia, along with his numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
At this time, due to COVID-19 the family will not be able to welcome all to celebrate Dad’s life to hear the stories from all the people that were blessed to call him their close friend. We want to thank Heartlinks Hospice Care for all their love, kindness, and hard work taking care of Dad.
