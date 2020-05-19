Valley Hills Funeral Home
Manuel J. Estrada Jr., 70 years old of Parker, WA, passed away of natural causes on May 14, 2020, in Yakima, WA. Manuel was born on September 17, 1949, in Yakima, WA to Martin Estrada Sr. and Inez (Espinoza) Estrada.
Manuel graduated from Wapato High School with the class of 1969. He worked for Snokist for 30 years, and Del Monte for 10 years before retiring. Manuel loved to hunt, camp, and fish, especially on Dog Lake and Clear Lake. He never missed a chance to be outdoors, and right next to him was always his dog Thunder.
Manuel is survived by one son, Manuel (Sandra) Estrada, two daughters, Melisa Estrada and Nicole Davis all of Wapato, six grandchildren, Jordan Estrada, Deandre Davis, Ashley Estrada, Nevaeh Davis, Marissa Estrada, and Kailee Davis, one sister, Paula (Raymond) Enriquez, two brothers, Martin (Susie) Estrada, and Ray (Kathy) Estrada, eight godchildren, Don Espinoza Jr., Nellie Garcia, Rita Manjarrez, RJ Estrada, Joey Estrada, Amy Worsham, and Rita Gonzalez, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his father, mother, and baby sister Anna Gamboa.
By his wishes he will be cremated and have no services.
-Fish on Brother
