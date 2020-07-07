Smith Funeral Home LTD & Crematory
Manuel Garcia, 76, longtime Sunnyside resident passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, July 2, 2020 in Seattle, WA where he entered the pearly gates to be greeted by his Heavenly family. He was born October 14, 1943 in Linares Nuevo Leon, Mexico to Moises T. “Paco” and Rosa A. Garcia. He married longtime friend and adolescent sweetheart Carmen R. Garcia in July of 1999, who preceded him in death in 2004. Manuel was also a longtime member of St. Joseph’s Parish Catholic Church. Manuel worked as a farm worker for over 50 years working with hops at Mike Sauve & Son Hop Farms and Louise Syria farms. In his early years of being a migrant farm worker he took great satisfaction in being the family’s primary driver when traveling from state-to-state working in agriculture with them. It was his honor to always help, support and care for his siblings alongside his parents. He thrived on hard work and was a dedicated & loyal worker to his craft of work. Working outdoors, being around people, and always having the chance to work with his hands made for a long rewarding work history for him. Manuel was an avid baseball and NASCAR sports fan. He took every opportunity to watch as many games and races as possible. Ask him about either, and be ready to hear all about the highlights. He also enjoyed gardening and very much looked forward to connecting with old friends while taking care of his daily errands. He found delight in gathering with his siblings and sharing stories about his younger years as well. Manuel adored his loveable dog Shania and loved having her be a part of his life for 16 years. He even had a special place in his home in remembrance of her. Manuel was a dedicated son, sibling, and uncle. He treasured all of his family and embraced every moment with them. Insistently, he was the family’s host for holidays, birthdays, and any other gatherings that happened. These moments brought him great joy, happiness, and laughter. “Mi casa, su casa” wasn’t just something that was said, but lived by throughout his life with an open door and heart for all. Manuel was a very loving, caring, and giving person who took care of everyone.
Manuel is survived by his siblings, Carlos Garcia of Vancouver, WA, Rudy (Rosa) Garcia of Sunnyside, WA, Bea (Nick) Diaz of Sunnyside, WA, Janie Vibbert of Sunnyside, WA, Moises Garcia Jr. (Rosario) of Sunnyside, WA, Ninfa (Albert) Trevino of Sunnyside, WA, and Yolanda (Miles) Plata of Prosser, WA; and a host of loving nieces and nephews, cousins, and longtime friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Moises T. “Paco” and Rosa A. Garcia; brother, Sergio “Sammy” Garcia; wife, Carmen R. Garcia; and brother-in-law, Darin Vibbert. The family would also like to send a special thanks to the doctors, nurses, and staff of Virginia Mason Medical Center, Seattle for the care and support provided.
Out of love and respect for the family and yours, services will be held privately. Those wishing to sign Manuel’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com. Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In