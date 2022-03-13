Mamie Irene Haddix

Mamie Irene (Richards) Haddix was born July 2, 1924 in Ogallah, Kansas, the sixth of eight children born to John and Bertha Richards. Her father was a farmer, but because of the Dust Bowl, in 1932 the family moved to Brownstown where her mother’s sister lived. Driving a car and a truck, the trip took 3 weeks, with the family camping by the side of the road and cooking by campfire. Mamie left school after the 8th grade and worked for a local family, cleaning their house and caring for their children for $5.00 a week.
In 1941 Mamie married Harold Haddix, originally from Sweetwater, Nebraska, and moved to Wapato where their son, John, and daughter, Elizabeth, were born. They moved to their home on South Wapato Road in 1956. She worked for many seasons in a produce warehouse in Wapato.
Mamie was strong and independent, remaining in their home after Harold passed away in 2002. She heated her home with a wood stove, chopping the wood herself. In the summers she mowed her own lawn and spent endless hours working in her yard and garden. She always had an angel food cake waiting for her granddaughters when they would visit. Mamie attended the Bible Believers Baptist Church in Union Gap for many years and continued to read “His Book” daily.
In November 2021, Mamie moved to an apartment in Yakima. She passed away March 1, 2022, at the Cottage at the Meadow after a very short illness. She is survived by her son, John and his wife Laura of Yakima and two granddaughters, Kimberly Haddix of Portland and Lindsay Haddix of San Francisco. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold, daughter Elizabeth Sanislo, brother Leroy Richards, and sisters Elizabeth Richards, Billie Balch, Mary Faulkner, Goldie Metsker, Jennie Graham and Stella Parker.
Following her wishes, on March 7, 2022, a family graveside service was held at the Wapato Reservation Cemetery. Valley Hills Funeral Home cared for the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in