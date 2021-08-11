M. Dolores Barroetabena Holbrook “Amuma”

Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
On September 12, 1924, Mom was born in Boise, Idaho on Grove Street to Cipriano Barroetabena of Markina, Biskaia and Julia Lizundia of Mendata, Biskaia in Euskal Herria (the Basque Country of Northern Spain). She finished the Lord’s work on August 7, 2021 at home, as she wished, surrounded by Dad, her 5 children and their spouses and grandchildren.
During her early life, she moved to Barber and then Emmett, Idaho with her Mom, Dad and brother Joseph as Aita (father) managed sawmills for the Boise Payette Lumber Company. She started school with other Basque children that did not know English, but she would proudly state that they could belt out “God Bless America” with as much gusto as English speakers! In her teenage years, she became an accomplished accordion player and would travel to the sheep camps and ranches around Boise to play at the picnics and festas (fiestas). She was frequently joined by her good friend and fellow accordionist, Jimmy Jausoro. But an ominous change began as her Ama (mother), Julia, developed a rapid and debilitating case of rheumatoid arthritis. This led to difficult orthopedic problems and eventually her death. Mom was Amuma’s (grandmother) faithful servant throughout the course and will be the first person Mom wants to see on entering heaven.
After graduating from Emmett High School in 1942, Mom went to work in the payroll department in Emmett for Boise Payette. With her beautiful penmanship, Mom wrote the checks longhand for the men at the plant. After a time, Dad started working the payroll department and a budding relationship culminated in their marriage in January 1953. This union was at 68 years upon Mom’s death. Soon after, children occurred, and the mob of Holbrook cousins started taking over the Moose Lodge in Emmett! It was also during this time that Mom’s niece, Jo Marie Ray lived with Mom and became more daughter than niece.
In 1962, Dad and Mom took a leap and transferred to Yakima where Dad started a new position with Boise Cascade. They bought a house across from Franklin Park and never left. It was a serendipitous location: a 40-acre front yard with ball fields, tennis courts, a swimming pool and museum. The neighborhood was filled with lots of playmates of all ages.
Then life became very busy with school, sports, piano lessons, modeling lessons and activities at St Paul School and Cathedral. In high school it was wrestling meets, baseball, cheerleading and the Follies. And through it all, we don’t recall Mom and Dad ever missing an event that we participated in.
Our family grew larger after college as we took spouses: Tomás with Debbie Gamache, Felip with Leah Koreski, Sue with Randy Fenich and Mary with Dan Canfield. We are still waiting on Annie, but the outlook is not too good! From these unions came Brian, Lindsey (David Moore), Doria (Kevin Shmihluk), Christopher, Elena (Elizabeth Anne McCann), Elise (Osvaldo), Joseph (Marlene Soto), Osvaldo (Elise), Lec, Caitlin (Adam Davis) and Julia (Emi Morita). And if you thought the world rotated around the grandkids, it went into hyperdrive with the great-grandkids: Declan and Trevor Moore, Adrian and Milani Benitez, Remington, Bentley and London (Lolly) Shmihluk and Natalie, Whitney and Morgan Davis. Our Mom was all about family, and she absolutely beamed when we were all together. She is also survived by her nieces Sally Elliot and Julie Barroetabena, nephew Pat Hynes and cousins Inmaculada Alzaa Lizundia and Mari Carmen Alzaa Lizundia of Munitibar, Biskaia, Spain. Preceding her are her Mom and Dad, brother Joseph, sisters in law Margaret Barroetabena and Phyllis Barroetabena, nephew John Hynes and our special friend, Doree Laurent.
We will meet at St. Paul Cathedral for the Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6:00 pm on Thursday, August 12, 2021, with Viewing beginning at 4:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be in the Cathedral at 12:00 pm on Friday, August 13, 2021, celebrate by V. Rev. John Ecker, Pastor and Mom and Dad’s spiritual guide for 59 years. Burial will follow Mass at Calvary Cemetery.
Remembrances of Mom can be made to The Basque Foundation, 601 Grove Street, Boise, Idaho 83702 or The Basque Museum and Cultural Center – Community History Project, 611 Grove Street, Boise, ID 83702. A charity of your choice, given in love, is always appreciated, and can be sent in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In