Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Lysa J. Scott, 77, passed away on December 1, 2020 at her home in Selah. She was born on November 29, 1943 in Boise, ID and was christened Alycia Janeen Querado. Lysa was proud of her Basque heritage and highly valued her Catholic family roots.
As the daughter of a career Air Force officer, she was on the move during her formative years, attending numerous schools in the many states and countries her father was stationed. Living in diverse regions provided exposure to foreign languages and cultures, and instilled in her a deep appreciation and respect for all military personnel and their families.
Lysa later attended the University of Idaho before accepting a position at Yakima’s DeCoto Aircraft Company, where she honed her skills in office management and bookkeeping.
Her move to Yakima proved fortuitous where she went on a blind date with a local attorney, one James S. Scott, who swept her off her feet. The feeling was mutual, and the two married, relishing their 40 year love affair. They took delight in each other’s company, enjoying their life-long Husky season tickets, and their nightly games of Gin Rummy, until Jim’s death in 2012.
Lysa had many interests. She was especially fond of the Christmas Season, which lasted through the year. She and Jim hosted an Apple Cup party at their home each year, wherein all guests were “invited” to help decorate Lysa’s 4 or 5 Christmas trees, deck every hall and light the entire outdoors. Afterwards, Jim and Lysa would don their Purple & Gold and cheer for their beloved Dawgs. Win or lose, Lysa’s home was ready for the holidays!
She had a very special place in her heart for all God’s creatures. Animals of every sort were special to her, particularly those who were neglected or in need. She maintained a number of bird houses, and the barking of her boys and girls was a familiar sound in her home.
She was also a champion of other efforts, assisting such organizations as the Yakima Air Fair and Providence Health Foundation. She loved her job at Instant Press, where she was employed for over 30 years, going full speed until health matters limited her activity in her final weeks.
Lysa is survived by a great number of good friends and family members who loved her dearly, and who she loved in return. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.keithandkeith.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In