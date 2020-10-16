Wayne (Lynn) Ruggles was born on September 22, 1945 to Ross Ruggles and Hazel (Chapman)Ruggles at Vulcan, Alberta, Canada, the 4th of 6 children. He passed into eternity to be greeted by his Savior on October 2, 2020 with complications from a cerebral hemorrhage at Virginia Mason Seattle.
Lynn attended school at Travers, Alberta and Lomond, Alberta and Mountain View Bible College, Didsbury, Alberta, Canada where he met his wife, Bobbi (Bale) Ruggles. They were married May 29, 1965. Their home was blessed with 4 children.
In 1987 Lynn moved his family to Zillah, Washington so they could help look after Bobbi’s aging parents.
Being a well-trained and licensed mechanic in Alberta he started Ruggles Auto Repair in Toppenish, Washington and later incorporated in 1999. If he could have repaired cars free and still fed his family, he would have. He enjoyed repairing vehicles and his reputation as a man of integrity was well established because that was just who he was. He trained up his children to respect others and help others whenever possible. He was well loved by family members and friends and all the support that flowed into his family on his death via texts, phone calls and cards acknowledged the fact that he was a man of humor and generosity.
Lynn and Bobbi retired from their business, Ruggles Auto Repair, Inc. December 31, 2018 and were looking forward to being able to help those who needed it during his retirement.
Lynn was always proud of his Canadian heritage and roots and enjoyed as well living in the USA for the past 33 years. Our family was so blessed to have him.
Lynn was preceded in death by his parents, Ross and Hazel Ruggles, 2 brothers, Frank Ruggles and Tom Ruggles, all his aunts and uncles, and many cousins.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Bobbi Ruggles, and his 4 children, Curt (Sonia) Ruggles of Zillah, Murray (Karla) Ruggles of Zillah, Cheree (Jeremy) Quantz of Innisfail, Alberta and Juanita (Matt) Bever of Caldwell, Idaho, 19 grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter. He will be missed.
A private memorial will be held at the Ruggles residence on October 17.
