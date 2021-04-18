Lynn Morgan

Valley Hills Funeral Home
Our wonderful wife, mom, sister, grammy and friend arrived in heaven on Sunday morning April 11th, 2021. She immediately reported for choir practice and picked up her tambourine!
Lynn Hagstrom Morgan was born in 1932 in Seattle. She spent most of her life in Yakima and was well known for her ready smile, joyful personality, and willingness to serve others. She was an avid skier, tennis player, and skilled first mate on the family’s boat, the KaLynDa-J. She was also an excellent tutor, helping many kids to succeed in school and life. She had a terrible sense of direction but was never lost, just on an “adventure.” Her adventure here on Earth is finished and she is now with her beloved Jesus, enjoying a reunion with those she loved who were there waiting.
Lynn is survived by her husband Lonnie Morgan, her daughter Kathy (Den) Dufault, sons David (Erin) Raymond Jr. and John Raymond, two stepchildren, Laura (Harlan) Hefner and Desi Morgan, her siblings Craig (Carol) Hagstrom, Todd (Debbie) Hagstrom and Janet Irving, nine grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents, brother Bob Hagstrom, grandson Troy Dufault, and daughter-in-law Shirley Raymond.
No memorial service is planned at this time, but the family would welcome your shared memories of Lynn. Please visit www.Valleyhillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Yakima Union Gospel Mission, 1300 N. 1st St., Yakima, WA 98901.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In