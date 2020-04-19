Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Lynda Perkins, 76, fell asleep in death on April 14, 2020. Lynda Rae Blair was born July 4, 1943, in Miami, OK to Floyd Ray and Birdie Mae Blair. With her violet eyes, many people described her as “the most beautiful baby they had ever seen.” Having been shipped overseas right before she was born, Floyd would only know her through pictures for the first few years but Birdie adored, doted on and had Lynda photographed as much as possible until he could come home from the war. The Blairs moved to Everett, WA and finally settled in Yakima in 1954. Lynda and her younger siblings, Gale, Ron and Marilyn, had a childhood many would wish for, growing up in a secure and happy home. Lynda graduated from Davis in 1961 and was working at Broadmead Drug Store when she met Dick Mollett. In ‘62, after a whirlwind romance, they jumped in her Triumph TR3 and eloped. Although they divorced in ‘65, they had two beautiful children, Jeffery Dean and Katrina Lee. In ‘66 she married fellow Davis alum Richard Perkins, and they moved to Seattle where they welcomed their daughter, Tracy Lynn. Lynda and Rick’s young family encountered tragedy when 4 year-old Trina was diagnosed with leukemia and passed away 3 years later. But it was in that dark time that Lynda began to search for Bible truth about why God would allow children to suffer and die or if we will ever see our dead loved ones again. She desperately prayed to God for help and very shortly afterward received it when one of Jehovah’s Witnesses told her what the Bible really teaches about why God allows suffering (1 John 5:19) and what hope there is for the dead (Acts 24:15). Those truths and many others made perfect sense to her sharp mind and she started researching more. Anyone who knew Lynda knows that she was far from gullible and if you were going to change her mind about something you had better be able to prove it. But she was a person who always wanted to stand up for what was right, even if that wasn’t comfortable or popular so Lynda dedicated her life to the true God Jehovah and became one of His Witnesses in 1976 at an International Convention of Jehovah’s Witnesses in the KingDome.
When the Perkins family returned to Yakima, Lynda began a career in real estate that would last 30 years. She loved helping people find the perfect house for them and she was very good at it. Although she suffered through many of the storms of life, including a divorce from Rick and multiple health problems, she always relied on Jehovah and in the Bible’s promise of a coming new world. Lynda was proud to be one of Jehovah’s Witnesses and was an example worthy of imitation.
Lynda is survived by her beloved children, Jeff Mollett and Tracy (Tony) Harris, who will miss her every day until they see her again. She is also survived by her beautiful grandchildren, Heather Campbell, Madison Harris and Zac and Soriah Brunn, as well as her special great-grandson, Corbin Campbell. Also surviving Lynda are her brothers, Gale Blair and Ron Blair and her much younger sister, Marilyn Waits. She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Birdie Blair, her daughter, Katrina, as well as both of her ex-husbands. Lynda is now asleep in God’s memory until the resurrection when death will be no more (Rev. 21:4) JW.org. Until that time, which is soon to come, she would want us to study the Bible, work our reflexes and take our vitamins.
Services are to be determined at a later date. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
