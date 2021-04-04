Lynda Anne Aguirre, 66, passed away at her home peacefully March 15th, 2021. She was born July 6th, 1954, in Appleton, Wisconsin, the daughter of Clinton and Margarett Waring.
Lynda moved to Yakima in the 1970’s and raised her son Joseph. She wore many hats; Mom, Grandma, Sister, Auntie, Friend, and Nap Lady. She worked in the healthcare profession for most of her life, finishing her career as an Office Manager at Healthy Worker for Dr. Cohen. She will be irreplaceable.
Lynda loved all types of travel. Whether it was taking cruises, camping, watching the waves, or just an adventure, she was always in! She was known for being the heart of the family, bringing everyone together from across the states. Anyone who knew Lynda felt her kind spunky loving personality. She would be the first to help anyone in need due to her mothering nature and kind demeanor. Her friends and family would all agree, she made everyone in her life she cared about feel valued and important. Everyone was her favorite.
Lynda is predeceased in death by her father Clinton, mother Margarett, sister Lisa, brother Brian and her son Joseph. She is survived by brother Bruce, niece Heather, nephews James and Kevin, daughter-in-law Holly, loyal dog Bella, as well as numerous friends and family.
Thank you all for loving Lynda. She will be greatly missed.
Lynda’s wishes were honored upon her death. She requested to be cremated and no service to be held. Lynda wanted her ashes spread at one of her favorite locations.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In