June 16, 1945 - October 13, 2021
Lynda Ann Prenslow Collins, Davis Hi ’63 YVJC ’65 CWU ‘67.
Unexpected. Sudden. 11:00 AM Wednesday, October 13, 2021, Lynda gave her last breath and last heartbeat to Tom’s hand resting on her chest. She had overcome four cancers and other life-threatening illnesses. Lynda is survived by her husband Dr. Tom W. Collins of Madison, WI; two sons, two grandchildren and her brother, Ken Prenslow. Her parents, Lyle and Rae Prenslow of Yakima and her grandparents, Florence and Arthur Chiddix of Selah, were very important to her and her family. Married to Tom for 54 years, they lived in eleven states wherein they together started nine churches with the Evangelical Covenant Church. Lynda also taught elementary school, worked as an administrative assistant with the Colorado State Patrol and others; and helped write a children’s book and higher education materials. Friends and others loved her laughter, quick wit, concern for others, courage, beautiful piano music, lovely country style interior decorating skills, delicious cooking and baking, and memories from reading 90+ books many years. (Tom: frontlineforchrist@charter.net.)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in